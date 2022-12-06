Matthew McCallan

In a post on Facebook, Frances McCallan says: “Whats on my mind.... my son is dead because the police service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first ten to twelve hours of going missing, i told them it was totally out of character, yet hours went by and no one listened and my friends and the Fintona community gathered the necessary cctv evidence.

"These people went above and beyond and were an amazing help. This cant happen again, another parent can't feel the pain I feel.

"Please share so we can make change and prevent this happening to another innocent soul.”

The PSNI have been asked to respond.

Earlier the heartbroken mother paid tribute to all those who helped in the search for her son.

"To all the wonderfull people who came out to help look for my beautiful son you were amazing the community spirt was unbelievable I can't thank you all enough,” she wrote.

"He is now a angel in heaven and is going to be miss so much by his mummy daddy and loving family sleep tight my darling x”.

Last evening detectives in the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Department said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy following the discovery of a body in the Fintona area shortly before 12 noon on Monday, 5th December.The statement said it was ‘believed to be the body of 15 year old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area’.Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today.

"A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.“Sadly a body, which we believe to be Matthew, was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event today, Monday 5th December, at 11.45am.“We are keeping an open mind and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20 am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time. I would appeal to anyone who saw the teenager or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 319 of 04/12/22.”