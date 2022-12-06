Heartbroken mother of tragic Matthew McCallan says her son 'now an angel' as tributes pour in for schoolboy

Matthew McCallan

Earlier she blasted the PSNI for doing ‘nothing to help in the first ten to twelve hours of (Matthew) going missing’.

She later took the post down.

In the post on Facebook – which she has since taken down – Frances McCallan said: “Whats on my mind.... my son is dead because the police service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first ten to twelve hours of going missing, i told them it was totally out of character, yet hours went by and no one listened and my friends and the Fintona community gathered the necessary cctv evidence.

"These people went above and beyond and were an amazing help. This cant happen again, another parent can't feel the pain I feel.

"Please share so we can make change and prevent this happening to another innocent soul.”

The PSNI have been asked to respond.

Earlier the heartbroken mother paid tribute to all those who helped in the search for her son.

"To all the wonderfull people who came out to help look for my beautiful son you were amazing the community spirt was unbelievable I can't thank you all enough,” she wrote.

"He is now a angel in heaven and is going to be miss so much by his mummy daddy and loving family sleep tight my darling x”.

Last evening detectives in the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Department said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy following the discovery of a body in the Fintona area shortly before 12 noon on Monday, 5th December.The statement said it was ‘believed to be the body of 15 year old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area’.Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today.

