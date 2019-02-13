Heat turned up on Sinn Fein over MPs’ undeclared Venezuela trips

Pressure is mounting on Sinn Fein over members’ visits to Venezuela, with trips there by two of its MPs now having been raised with Parliament’s Standards Commissioner.

Gregory Campbell, DUP MP for East Londonderry, told the Commons on Tuesday he had written to the parliamentary watchdog about trips by Chris Hazzard and Mickey Brady in 2018 and 2017, respectively – journeys which were paid for at least in part with Venezuelan money, but not registered with Westminster.

In addition the SDLP has heaped criticism on its republican rivals over another trip to Venezuela, taken just last month, by Conor Murphy MLA and Sinn Fein general secretary Dawn Doyle.

They attended the re-instatement ceremony of leader Nicolas Maduro Moros, who has faced a huge wave of criticism over poverty and violence in his country.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said their decision to go had been “beyond comprehension”.

The fact the two MPs’ trips had not been not registered was revealed in Saturday’s edition of the News Letter.

Holding a copy of that report in his hand, Mr Campbell told the Commons: “Setting aside the politics of going out to a dictator in Venezuela... the actual process of registering appears not to have been carried out.

“But what sanctions will follow given that those members do not take their seats and therefore do not get a salary, and how will financial sanctions or other types of sanctions be levied if indeed they are found to have been guilty?”

Deputy Commons speaker Dame Rosie Winterton responded that “it’s far too early to talk of sanctions, but he’s raised it with the commissioner and he’s put his concerns in front of the House”.

Sinn Fein had heavily criticised DUP MP Ian Paisley over not registering trips to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Venezuela has been hit by a worsening economic situation, sparked by falling oil prices, since Mr Maduro first became president in 2013.

Food and medicine shortages, and a mass exodus well in excess of two million people, have followed.

Protests have been met with a fierce crackdown, including allegations of security forces torturing and killing people, and Mr Maduro’s 2018 re-election was widely condemned as unfair.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “It’s beyond comprehension that any political party who claim to be ‘democratic’could in good conscience make a decision to attend the inauguration of President Maduro.

“More than 20 other nations have branded Mr Maduro’s presidency as illegitimate. How can Mary-Lou McDonald seriously countenance her party representatives travelling to Venezuela to celebrate a man who is making life for his people a living hell?”

The News Letter asked Sinn Fein repeatedly who paid for the trips to Venezuela and how much they cost, but it gave partial or vague answers.

For example when it comes to the trip last month to the inauguration, the party said: “Conor Murphy and Dawn Doyle were there as guests of the Venezuelan government.”

As for Mr Hazzard and Mr Brady’s trips in 2018 and 2017, which they undertook as “international observers” to Venezuelan elections, Sinn Fein said: “The cost of the travel was met by CNE [the National Electoral Council in Venezuela]. The Sinn Fein MPs did not receive any renumeration for their participation.”

Though Sinn Fein MPs abstain from their seats, they are still bound by parliamentary rules on declaring hospitality.

Regarding Mr McNulty’s comments, Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady said: “Justin McNulty is fully aware that Sinn Féin do not take our seats and do not receive a salary from the Westminster parliament.

“The current political disagreement and instability within Venezuela will only be resolved through engagement and negotiation.

“Sinn Féin refuse to condone any violations of democratic or human rights being perpetrated by any side within Venezuela, or attempts to foment anti democratic activity or violence in the country by outside regional forces.”

Regarding comments by Mr Campbell, he said: “Unlike Ian Paisley Jr, these were not luxury holidays.

“There was no payment and no personal gain involved for the Sinn Féin representatives.”

MPs must register overseas visits if the cost is over £300, unless they were wholly funded by themselves or by UK public money. They have 28 days to register it.

There are exceptions, such as visits “wholly unconnected” to their politics.

Ian Paisley was suspended as MP for failing to declare trips to Sri Lanka. He insisted a separate trip to the Maldives which has since come to light did not need to be declared.

Despite the refusal of much of Europe to recognise Mr Maduro’s re-election as free and fair, Sinn Fein have defended his legitimacy.

Mary Lou McDonald was quoted by Irish Independent last month as saying: “There are people in this country who would not endorse Leo Varadkar on the basis that they have endured poverty... we also have to accept that he is the taoiseach.”