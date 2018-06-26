Heather Small set for one (Eleventh) night in Shankill festival

Belfast’s Shankill area is ‘moving on up’ with an Eleventh night festival headlined by former M People frontwoman Heather Small.

Thousands of people will descend on Woodvale Park for what is being billed as the area’s “first major culture and arts festival”, taking place from July 9-11.

Heather – best known for hits including ‘One Night In Heaven’ and ‘Moving On Up’ – will be performing alongside other acts including Sonique and K-Klass on July 11.

Tickets for the free event are in hot demand and will be available from local outlets starting from Wednesday.

The three-day festival, organised by Twaddell Woodvale Residents Association at a cost of £100,000, came about after Belfast City Council granted a £400,000 funding pot to community groups for “educational activities associated with July and August bonfires”.

And PUP councillor Billy Hutchinson said he has been inundated with calls from people seeking to get their hands on tickets for the event.

He told the News Letter: “It is hugely popular and I have had calls from people from all over Northern Ireland about it.

“It is great to see because I keep hearing people say the unionist community isn’t very good at organising stuff like this. So it is a credit to the organisers, who have done it all in such a short period of time.”

Other highlights of the festival will include a Clubland Live event on Monday, July 9, featuring Basshunter, Alice Deejay, Love Inc as well as Belfast’s own Mickey Modelle.

Festival spokesperson Alfie McCrory said: ‘We are delighted with the quality programme for our first major culture and arts festival which we know will appeal to local people and visitors alike.”

Acclaimed composer Joe Duddell, best known for his work with acts including New Order, James and Elbow, will be working with local young people, while there will also be a special photographic commission with Caravan Gallery.

Mr McCrory said the organisers want to make sure that the festival leaves “a lasting legacy for future years”.

The annual family event, including inflatable games and fairground amusements will also take place as usual in Woodvale Park from 1pm to 5pm on July 11. No tickets are required for this event.

“Tickets for the event are free from local outlets in the Greater Shankill, which is to ensure ease of access for residents of the area. Anyone from elsewhere who wishes to attend are welcome to come and get their tickets at the local outlets,” Mr McCrory added.

The festival is supported by Belfast City Council and International Fund for Ireland.