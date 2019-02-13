Heavy police presence as pair charged with Clogher murder

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Co Tyrone.

Niall Cox, 23, and Karen McDonald, 33, both of McCrea Park, Clogher, indicated they understood the charge at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

Niall Cox

It comes after Pat Ward, 30, was found dead in an alleyway in McCrea Park at about 8.15am on Saturday.

The was a heavy police presence in and outside the court as the pair appeared in the dock.

More than 50 family and friends of the married father of four watched proceedings from the public gallery.

A line of police officers stood between the public gallery and the rest of the court.

Pat Ward

There were shouts as the pair entered the court, and many in the gallery stood to get a better view.

District Judge John Meehan warned: "I will clear this court if people don't respect the fact this is a court. There will be no breach of the peace here."

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing. The two defendants were remanded in custody.

They will next appear by video link on March 13.

Ellie Ward (left), wife of Co Tyrone murder victim Pat Ward holding a photograph of her husband after watching the two people charged with his death appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Ward was originally from Sligo but had been living in Clogher in recent times.

His wife Ellie carried a framed photograph of him during the court hearing.

Speaking outside court she said: "This is a pain that will never go away."