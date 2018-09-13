Heavy rain forecast for some parts of NI

Sunshine is on the menu for some parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

Belfast will be clear for most of Thursday with the chance of light rain in the evening.

Some parts of the Province will see heavy rain on Thursday.

Heavy rain is forecast for Lurgan in the early afternoon and light rain is expected at around the same time in places such as Portadown and Lisburn.

Londonderry, Coleraine, Ballymoney and Ballymena should see some heavy rain on Thursday morning but the skies should clear but remain dull and overcast for much of the rest of the day.

Newtownabbey, Larne and Carrickfergus will be dull and overcast but should remain dry.

The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be 15°C and the low 12°C.#

Sunrise is 6:52am and sunset at 7:46pm.