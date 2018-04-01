Heavy rain in NI could spoil Easter plans

Plans for an idyllic day out for the Easter Monday bank holiday may well have to put on hold, with a Met Office warning in place for heavy rain across much of Northern Ireland.

While the eastern half of Northern Ireland is likely to be worst hit, the entire province is expected to be drenched in the heavy rain.

It will be unusually chilly for this time of year too, the Met Office say, with the possibility of some snow in high ground.

Helen Roberts, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “It’s rain that’s the main issue.

“We’ve got rain pushing in from the south west, and there is a warning actually in force.

“A yellow warning for rain is in place, so our lowest level of warning, covering the eastern half of Northern Ireland.”

She continued: “That is valid from four in the morning through until nine o’clock on Tuesday. We’re looking at 20-30 millimetres quite widely, and possibly 50-60 locally. There’s the potential for quite a lot of rain there. That’s going to gradually edge its way towards Northern Ireland through the course of tonight (Sunday) and into the early hours (Monday), gradually becoming persistent right the way through Easter Monday and into Tuesday as well.”

She added: “There is actually the potential for a little bit of wet snow over higher ground as this system pushes through, but it shouldn’t cause any problems. It should be fairly transient and wet, slushy, I would imagine. The averages for this time of year would be around 10 or 11 degrees so it is unusually cold.”

The weather should gradually improve throughout the rest of the week ahead.