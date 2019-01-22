Heavy snowfall in N.I. - three vehicle road traffic collision - salt spreaders and snowploughs deployed

Heavy snowfall is affecting many parts of Northern Ireland.

The Windyhill Road between Limavady and Coleraine is closed because of the adverse weather conditions. Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.

Snowfall in both the Limavady and Coleraine areas has resulted in considerable disruption to traffic.

TrafficWatch N.I. warned motorists to expect difficult driving conditions.

There are also reports of heavy snowfall in Ballymena, Cullybackey and other parts of Co. Londonderry.

The snow comes a few hours after the Met Office issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for all of Northern Ireland.

Heavy snowfall in Co. Londonderry. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

The most recent weather warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 4:00pm on Tuesday and 11:00am on Wednesday.

"Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet," reads the warning on the official Met Office website on Tuesday morning.

"Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times. "Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northwest England. A small amount of settling snow (one cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places," added the Met Office.