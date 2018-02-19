Help from China in finding missing Lurgan boy

A Lurgan resident living in China helped police find a missing boy back home after a PSNI appeal reached half a million people within hours.

Nine-year-old Connor Creaney had gone missing from his Shankill home on Thursday afternoon and a widescale search ensued as well as an online campaign for information.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “Our local @PSNIABC social media post for our missing nine-year-old in Lurgan reached over half a million people in a matter of hours. It was picked up by a local citizen on their smart phone who was in China, resulting in vital information. Social media is vital in modern policing.”

Meanwhile the boy’s aunt praised locals for their ‘amazing support’.

Mrs Ursula Murray explained that Conor had told his mum Shirley he was going to the playground on Thursday afternoon but didn’t return.

Luckily he was found close to his home on Friday morning.

Ursula said it had been a terrible experience but thanked the police and everyone in Lurgan who helped.

Connor’s dad Terence passed away last year and it had been a distressing time for the whole family. Terence’s sister Ursula said: “The people of Lurgan often get a bad rap but they certainly pulled through on this. Everyone has been amazing. “The family would like to thank everyone who supported us through this and the police for their help in searching for Connor,” she said.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed news that 9-year-old Conor was found. John O’Dowd said: “I want to commended the efforts of the community in Lurgan and indeed the PSNI in looking for Conor and ensuring he was found safe and well.”

The PSNI also thanked the people of Lurgan as well as the PSNI Tactical Support Group and the Community Rescue Service as well as police dogs and air support but most of all the local neighbourhood police on the ground.