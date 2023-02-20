Among those to pay their respects was DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who said: “Greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Henry McDonald.

"Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics.

"Always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful & passionate about this place.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie added: “Genuinely sadden to hear that Henry McDonald has passed away. A fantastic journalist, author & friend.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Henry McDonald after his brave battle with illness. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Former UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt – a former broadcast journalist and former UUP leader – added: “Shocked to hear Henry McDonald has died.

"Wasn’t prepared for that sad news.

"He never pestered me, but he always asked the right, penetrating questions. A great journalist.”

And former DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “Been out and about all day and just noticed the sad news about Henry McDonald.

"So very sad.

"Always enjoyed chatting to him as he wanted to get the story accurate.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 22-06-2017: BOOK LAUNCH!!! The Swinging Detective By Henry McDonald launched at The Ulster Museum in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

"Deepest sympathy to his family and many friends. X”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said: “Devastated to learn of the death of Henry McDonald.

"Genuine, kindhearted and professional in his work, especially in dealing with the most sensitive issues.

"I was honoured to speak to him in my first interview as an MLA last year.

File picture of Belfast journalist Henry McDonald Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

"A true gentleman who will be dearly missed.”

Also on social media, Mark Dingwall said: “I knew Henry over many years and came to know and to trust him as his behaviour was scrupulous and honourable.

"His humour was wry, and sometimes wicked.

"One of his main passions was football - Cliftonville, mainly Everton and occasionally Celtic - but I forgave him that as he was a football fan first and foremost and he was scathing of the Paddywackery seen at Celtic Park.

"He leaves a fine record of books and journalism - to be frank, I think his best work is in his journalism which although mostly political also covered topics like his love of punk music and other topics off the beaten track.

"We would disagree on some things but I had no doubt about his professionalism and his integrity. He gave me an insight into the Catholic community that few others were able to.

File picture of Belfast journalist Henry McDonald

"It was a pleasure to have known him.”

Another tribute from school pal Liam Murray said: “I am very sad to hear about the passing of a lifelong friend of mine from the Market Henry McDonald.

" A fellow Cliftonville supporter and as he once described me as a fellow survivor of St Malachys College he was a journalist for many newspapers including the Observer and the Guardian.

"He also wrote many books and his late Mother Florrie always made sure that I got a signed copy in which he always mentioned our beloved Reds.

"But above all he was a decent human being and I was honoured to be his friend.”

Alliance party leader Naiomi Long also paid tribute saying: “So sorry to learn of the death of Henry McDonald.

"He was a tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit.

"He will be desperately missed.

"Thoughts with all his family and friends, grieving his loss.”