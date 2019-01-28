Here's what to do if you spot Belfast Zoo's escaped red panda

Belfast Zoo have pleaded with the public to not "approach" a rare red panda after it made a daring escape last night.

Belfast zoo have warned the city's residents not to "approach" the endangered creature which is slightly larger than a domestic cat.

A spokesperson for Belfast Zoo told the Newsletter that the public are "advised to not approach or try to catch the animal, and instead call Belfast Zoo.

"If you can not get through to them call non-emergency police enquiries."

The red panda can become aggressive if it feels that it is being cornered.

The search for the flame-furred animal are "ongoing", according to Belfast Zoo.

Police earlier revealed the curious creature was exploring the "sights of beautiful Glengormley".

Motorist in the area are being urged to drive slowly as the animal "has not yet learned the green cross code".