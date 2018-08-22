Here's where Northern Ireland ranks as the average value of holidaymakers' suitcases is revealed

Holidaymakers from London and Northern Ireland carry the highest value items in their suitcases, a survey has found.
Across the UK, travellers from London had the highest value travel bags and contents, worth £1,604 on average, the survey of more than 16,000 holidaymakers by the AA suggested.
This was followed by holidaymakers from Northern Ireland with £1,565 of goods, the study said.
People in the South West of England were found to carry the least valuable items, although these still added up to £1,312 on average.
Some people are travelling with possessions worth up to £5,000, the survey found.
The average cost of cases and bags came in at £99, with people taking £245 of clothing, £395 of gadgets, jewellery worth £269 and £105 of shoes.
People from Northern Ireland were found to take the highest value jewellery away with them, worth £356 on average.
Those in London buy the most expensive cases, at £109 on average, the research suggests.
Men take goods worth £244 more than women - at £1,548 versus £1,304.
The research also found 7% of people said they do not take out travel insurance before they go on holiday.
Here is how the average value of a travel bag and contents varies across the UK, according to the AA:
1. £1,604, London
2. £1,565, Northern Ireland
3. £1,536, North West
4. £1,505, Scotland
5. £1,502, Yorkshire and the Humber
6. £1,477, South East
7. £1,433, East Midlands
8. £1,409, Wales
9. £1,394, West Midlands
10= £1,392, North East
10= £1,392, Eastern England
12. £1,312, South West