Here's where Northern Ireland ranks as the average value of holidaymakers' suitcases is revealed

Holidaymakers from London and Northern Ireland carry the highest value items in their suitcases, a survey has found.

Across the UK, travellers from London had the highest value travel bags and contents, worth £1,604 on average, the survey of more than 16,000 holidaymakers by the AA suggested.

This was followed by holidaymakers from Northern Ireland with £1,565 of goods, the study said.

People in the South West of England were found to carry the least valuable items, although these still added up to £1,312 on average.

Some people are travelling with possessions worth up to £5,000, the survey found.

The average cost of cases and bags came in at £99, with people taking £245 of clothing, £395 of gadgets, jewellery worth £269 and £105 of shoes.

People from Northern Ireland were found to take the highest value jewellery away with them, worth £356 on average.

Those in London buy the most expensive cases, at £109 on average, the research suggests.

Men take goods worth £244 more than women - at £1,548 versus £1,304.

The research also found 7% of people said they do not take out travel insurance before they go on holiday.

Here is how the average value of a travel bag and contents varies across the UK, according to the AA:

1. £1,604, London

2. £1,565, Northern Ireland

3. £1,536, North West

4. £1,505, Scotland

5. £1,502, Yorkshire and the Humber

6. £1,477, South East

7. £1,433, East Midlands

8. £1,409, Wales

9. £1,394, West Midlands

10= £1,392, North East

10= £1,392, Eastern England

12. £1,312, South West