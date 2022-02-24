What is NATO? What does NATO stand for, member states, is Ukraine in NATO - and why is Ireland not in NATO?
NATO has existed since the end of the second world war - but why is Ireland not part of it and what role has it played in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
NATO has been making headlines in recent weeks, with Russia citing Ukraine's plan to join the organisation as a reason for its invasion,
Russia has said that if Ukraine joined NATO, it threatened their 'historic future as a nation'.
The country invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and there are fears about what this could mean for the stability of Europe.
Here's what NATO is, what countries are members and the role it's played in the Russia Ukraine conflict explained.
What is NATO?
NATO, which stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, was created in the wake of World War Two.
In March 1947, France and the UK signed the ‘Treaty of Dunkirk’ which meant they had an alliance if the Soviet Union attacked.
By 1949, as many other countries opted to join, the treaty grew and was expanded to the Washington Treaty, which was signed in April 1949.
This is how NATO began, with the sole purpose of providing security to the states that were members.
This means any NATO state that is threatened, can count on NATO for support.
Read More
Which countries are in NATO?
NATO is currently made up of 30 member states, with 3 states aspiring to join.
The states are:
United States
United Kingdom
Belgium
Canada
Denmark
France
Iceland
Italy
Luxembourg
The Netherlands
Norway
Portugal
Greece
Turkey
Spain
Germany
Hungary
Czech Republic
Poland
Bulgaria
Estonia
Latvia
Lithuania
Romania
Slovenia
Albania
Croatia
Montenegro
North Macedonia
The three aspiring countries who wish to join NATO are Bosnia & Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine.
Why is Ireland not in NATO?
Ireland has never applied to join NATO as the country has always held a neutral stance.
Ireland has no plans to join NATO, and public opinion in Ireland favours this.
Ireland is well known for being neutral throughout World War Two.
Is Ukraine a member of NATO?
Ukraine is an aspiring member of NATO, meaning it wants to join, just like other former Soviet countries have done.
However, this did not go down well with Russia, with President Putin stating that Ukraine joining NATO threatened Russia's 'historic future as a nation'.
Putin invaded Russia on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
More from the News Letter: