Heroin seized and woman arrested after stop and search

Police seized a quantity of heroin and arrested a woman after a stop and search of a vehicle in Belfast last night.

In an update on social media, PSNI West Belfast revealed they recovered on a quantity of the class A drug worth £1,000 and also seized £1,600 in cash.

The post on Facebook reads: "Following a stop and search of a vehicle in the Grosvenor Road area of west Belfast, the Auto Crime Team have arrested a female for drug offences.

"They have also seized suspected heroin to the value of approximately £1,000 along with £1,600 cash. #KeepingPeopleSafe"