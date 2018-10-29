Higgins re-election ‘a vote for hope over fear’

Michael D Higgins has welcomed his re-election as president of Ireland as a vote for hope over fear.

The 77-year-old poet, professor and campaigner secured his second term in office with a landslide margin of more than 55% of the vote.

All 40 constituencies around Ireland were declared shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday. Some 1,492,338 votes were cast.

Speaking in Dublin Castle after he was re-elected, Mr Higgins said: “The people have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they want reflected at home and abroad.

“It is the making of hope they wish to share rather than the experience of any exploitation of division or fear.”

He said his version of Ireland is one which draws on traditional genius and contemporary creativity.

“The presidency belongs not only to any one person but to the people of Ireland.

“I will be a president for all the people, for those who voted for me and those who did not.

“I am so proud of this country, I am proud to be a president for all of you and with all of you, and I look forward with joy and hope to all that we will achieve together.”

Mr Higgins, who has served at almost every level of politics, is a fluent Irish speaker and a long-time campaigner for equality.

He made history in 2014 when he became the first Irish president to undertake an official state visit to the UK.

There were loud cheers as the father of four embraced friends and supporters as he celebrated his victory.

Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar hailed Mr Higgins’s re-election as an “historic victory”.

“You secured 822,566 first preference votes which is the highest first preference vote by any candidate,” he said.

“That is an extraordinary endorsement of the last seven years of your presidency and a really strong mandate for the next term of office over the next seven years.”

Businessman Peter Casey, initially an outside contender whose last-minute surge in the polls following critical comments about the Travelling community saw him propelled into second place, got 23% of the vote.

In his speech, Peter Casey congratulated President Higgins.

“It’s been amazing, it’s been a real experience the past six weeks or so,” he said.

“I’d like to congratulate President Higgins and wish Sabina a wonderful seven years.

“I’m sure the sentiments you described so wonderfully there, I’m sure they are shared by everyone here - wishing you all the very, very best.”

Gavin Duffy, who gained just 2% of the votes, said: “Was I disappointed? Yes. Did I have regrets? No.”

Sinn Fein faced a disappointing result, with candidate Liadh Ni Riada gaining half of the support achieved by the late Martin McGuinness in 2011.

After receiving 6% of the vote, she said it was important the election was held, rather than allowing Mr Higgins to return to office unchallenged.

“The people of Ireland spoke today and spoke with a resounding yes to put Michael D Higgins back in office,” she said, congratulating the president.