Popular Lurgan cafe owner, Joe Cafolla, has passed away.

Joe, a highly respected businessman and family man, died this morning after taking ill earlier this year.

Joe Cafolla

His well known restaurant in Carnegie St closed in September as the family rallied round to support him,

He was renowned for his generosity, his love for life and particularly his beloved family.

Lurgan will be sad town today at the loss of such a well known character.