Hill-walking fan who enjoys cooking

New Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley said she is honoured to take on the role, “particularly at such a decisive moment for Northern Ireland and the whole United Kingdom”.

The former accountant moves from her former role as culture secretary, the prime minister’s office confirmed.

She is a former organised crime minister at the Home Office who signed off the law making the National Crime Agency, the British FBI, fully operational in Northern Ireland.

The Staffordshire Moorlands MP, whose constituency covers the Peak District in central England, is married with two children.

Her first challenge will be to reboot stalled power-sharing talks.

It is a year since late deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned from the governing coalition at Stormont in protest at the DUP’s handling of a botched green energy scheme.

She said: “Clearly, there are immediate challenges. It is now a year since Northern Ireland has had an effective, functioning power-sharing administration, and forming a Northern Ireland Executive, to deliver for the benefit of all, is my top priority.

“I believe a devolved government in Belfast is best placed to address these issues and take the key decisions which affect people’s day to day lives.

“We must also continue the work to deliver a Brexit that recognises Northern Ireland’s unique circumstances and avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland while maintaining the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”

Ms Bradley enjoys hill walking and cooking.

She was selected for Staffordshire Moorlands in July 2006 and was returned to Parliament at the general election in 2010.

In February 2014 she became minister for modern slavery and organised crime at the Home Office.

She introduced the Serious Crime Act to tackle organised crime and secured the passage of the Modern Slavery Act.

She was promoted to secretary of state for culture, media and sport in the government reshuffle in July 2016.