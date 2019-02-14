Hip-hop dancers to take on the world in Phoenix, Arizona

A Portadown dance school has beaten all the odds and qualified for the World Hip-Hop Championships in FOUR different categories.

Dancers from FADD studios (located in Craigavon, Lurgan, Portadown and surrounding areas) took to the stage to compete in the most prestigious and testing competition in Hip-Hop dance recently.

Seven international judges flew in from around the world to judge the competition and had the difficult job of selecting dancers from the various categories to progress to the finals the next day. F

FADD dancers were competing against the best dancers from Cork to Belfast and progressed to Sunday’s finals in most categories.

Tutor for FADD, Fiona Bawn-Thompson saidL “The competition was unreal. We knew it was going to be tough, but some of the categories were so strong it was difficult to predict any scores.

“We were lucky enough to qualify in 2014 and had the opportunity to go to Las Vegas to represent Ireland, but the competition keeps growing, and some of the kids are in older categories now, so it just keeps getting tougher.

“Regardless of how tough it was, we gave it our all, and the dancers did themselves, their parents, and their country proud. Lots of sacrifices have to be made, but they all work like true professionals and I have every faith that we will train hard, fundraise hard, and be able to have the opportunity to dance once again on the world stage.”

The FADD dancers have now qualified to attend the World Championships in Pheonix, Arizona in August.