Historic remains discovery delays St Patrick’s Cross plan

The discovery of historic remains nearby the proposed site for a replica St Patrick’s Cross at Down Cathedral in Downpatrick have delayed the plans to erect the cross.

The BBC report that the remains were uncovered by contractors during a dig to lay foundations for the new cross.

The cathedral is home to three parts of the original St Patrick’s cross, dating from around 800AD.

“When they went down two ft they began to find some remains, which they’ve discovered are remains that go back perhaps 500 years,” the Dean of Down, Reverend Henry Hull, told the BBC.

He added: “They’re possibly remains of the monks who were members of the Benedictine monastery that was on this site.”