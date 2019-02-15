History making Cuba trip for Charles

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall could meet some of Cuba’s most celebrated music stars when they make an historic visit to the country.

Charles and Camilla’s official four-day trip to the communist state in March, part of a Caribbean tour, will be a first by members of the monarchy.

At a Havana recording studio, the prince and his wife may meet the band Buena Vista Social Club, whose 1997 album became a surprise global hit and Grammy award winner.

Other highlights of the Cuban trip will see the couple meet Havana owners of the famous vintage cars still running in the capital.

There are no plans for the royal couple to meet Raul Castro, the brother of Cuba’s former Communist leader Fidel Castro who died in 2016, but they will be guests of honour at an official dinner hosted by the country’s president Miguel Diaz-Canel.