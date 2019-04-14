Holywood voted best place to live in Northern Ireland

Holywood in Co Down is one of the best places to live in the UK.

That is the conclusion of the Sunday Times 2019 list of the most desirable locations in the nation.

Holywood was in front for Northern Ireland, according to the newspaper’s survey.

It also found that the city where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in a nerve agent attack was the best place to live in the UK overall – Salisbury.

One of the judges said the Wiltshire city showed a “collective spirit” after the poisonings. Ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived the Novichok attack, which Russia denies.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor, said: “Salisbury ... remains a divinely attractive and welcoming place. It’s handy for coast, countryside and London, has some of the best schools in the southwest, a great market and it’s very strong culturally, too.”

The Isle of Dogs was named best place to live in Greater London, Dundee top in Scotland and Crickhowell in Powys was best in Wales.