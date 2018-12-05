Home turns into a Festive Wonderland

After suffering and surviving cancer a Portadown couple have turned their home into a magical Christmas wonderland to raise funds for charity.

Pensioners Ken and Hazel Hutchionson have used their considerable talents and creativity to transform their apple farm.

Ken Hutchinson at the home he has transformed into a Christmas Wonderland

And they are opening their home up to the public to raise funds for the Friends of Cancer Centre.

Ken was born in 1940 and raised on the family apple farm on the Derryhale Rd and in 1965 met Hazel, a young Carlow girl who had moved to Loughgall.

A carpenter by trade, Ken used his tremendous skills to build the family home.

Hazel worked as a surgical nurse up until she had her children, Paula, Sheri, Jill and Kenny.

Some of the fayre on sale in aid of charity

When Hazel was in her 40s she developed breast cancer which was successfully treated.

However after this one if her younger sisters Georgina Gamble passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Tragically the family then lost some close to cancer.

Ken, who was the organist in Epworth Methodist for years, was diagnosed in 2014 with prostate cancer which has so far responded well to the treatment he received at Belfast City Hospital.

Ken with his wife Hazel

Son Kenny said: “Unfortunately mum’s sister’s husband passed away this year from cancer so this is their way to try and give a little back to the wonderful treatment they received.

“This is the third year in a row they will hold this even at their home they built together in the early 90s .

“My dad was a carpenter until he retired and the house inside is beautiful with all his craft work from the front door to the back, even the doors and stairs have been made from Oak trees off the farm,” said Kenny.

“One of my sisters Sheri loves to create craft as a hobby and has made a lot of items to sell on the day. There will be tea coffee and traybakes in the day and a collection box to raise money for this charity,” said Kenny.

Some of the fayre on sale in aid of charity

The event is on 7th December from 1pm-6pm at the Hutchinson home at 67 Derryhale Road Portadown Bt624he