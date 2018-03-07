Homecoming Parade for 2Rifles

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is set to host a Homecoming Reception at Lagan Valley Island and Parade of the 2Rifles on Friday, March 9 in Lisburn City Centre.

The Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow will host a Homecoming Breakfast Reception at 10am. A Parade will then take place in Lisburn City Centre at approximately 11am, with an Inspection and Salute taken at Market Square North, returning to Lagan Valley Island, where the event will finish before 12noon.

The band of the 2Rifles will lead the Parade. In advance of the Homecoming events, the Band of the 2Rifles will also play in Market Square on the afternoon of Thursday, March 8.