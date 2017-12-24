Homes evacuated in Belfast security alert

A number homes have been evacuated in west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object on Christmas Eve.

The object was found in Islandbawn Drive on Sunday evening.

The Falls Road is closed at Islandbawn Drive and diversions are in place.

Police are at the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

SDLP West Belfast Councillor Tim Attwood has said that the alert is causing chaos for families in the throat of Christmas.

He said: “It’s unthinkable that families have been forced from their homes on Christmas Eve as police investigate a suspicious object in West Belfast.

“Homes around Islandbawn drive have been evacuated and the Falls Road has been closed as people seek to open time with their families and loved ones.

“I will continue to liaise with police in an effort to ensure that the area is made safe as soon as possible so that families can return.”