Homes evacuated in Londonderry security alert

A number of houses have been evacuated during a security alert in Londonderry.

A security operation is under way close to the Lecky Road flyover in the city.

PSNI Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “Police are dealing with a security alert close to the Lecky Road flyover in Derry/Londonderry.

“A cordon has been put in place and a number of houses in the area have had to be evacuated while the security operation continues.

“We are doing everything we can to minimise the impact to the community but are grateful for the patience of the local residents and wider community. Police will be working as quickly as possible to ensure everyone’s safety.”