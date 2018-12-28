‘Horrific level of alcohol’ in blood

A 37-year-old man with a ‘horrific level of alcohol’ in him was banned from driving for two years on Wednesday (December 21) at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Liam Magee, whose address was given as Moyraverty Meadows, Craigavon, admitted driving with excess alcohol in blood on October 9 this year.

He was fined £500 and disqualified from driving for two years.

The court heard that at 8.50pm police received a report of a road traffic accident on the Kinnego Embankment.

The vehicle was 20 metres from the road and there was a man getting treatment. He was the defendant and he admitted he had been driving.

There was a strong smell of alcohol from him and he was taken first to the police station and then to hospital to be assessed.

At the hospital a sample of blood was taken and on analysis this gave a reading of 282 – the limit is 80.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said this was a very high reading and potentially could have had horrific consequences if anybody else had been on the road.

Ms Siun Downey, representing the defendant, said her client had no previous similar convictions and had a clean licence for ten years.

She explained that Magee had been at a local club close to where the accident happened.

Ms Downey added that the defendant made the foolish decision to drive the short distance home and was embarrassed to be in court.

Judge O’Hare told Magee it was a ‘horrific level of alcohol to have in your system’ and getting behind the wheel of a car was never an option.

He said he imposed the two year ban to mark how far Magee was over the limit.