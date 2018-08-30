Horror 'of baby thrown from pram' in bus collision

A passenger has told of the horror of seeing a baby being 'thrown from a pram' on a Belfast bus.

The infant was flung from a pram yesterday after a car collided with the No 27 bus - in the area of Short Strand.

The collision happened around 6.30pm.

Julie Kerr, a mother-of-three from east Belfast, said: "When the baby girl was thrown from the pram she hit her head on the bar.

"There was a big concern she was concussed and she was rushed to hospital."

"I was sitting opposite to where the pram was on the bus - that is why I saw it."

Ms Kerr said the mother of the little baby "just hugged her and hugged her" after the collision.

"I was flung out of my seat too and I hurt down my right arm," she added. "But the worry was about the wee baby.

"The baby girl and her parents were taken to hospital in an ambulance as soon as the crew arrived."

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 6.20pm on Wednesday 29 August 2018 following reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car on Short Strand, Belfast.

"NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and one Emergency Ambulance crew to the incident.

"Following assessment of multiple passengers at the scene, one baby was transported to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police in East Belfast attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of the Woodstock Road and Albertbridge Road yesterday evening (Wednesday 29th August).

"At around 6:30pm, it was reported that a car and a bus were involved in the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated two people for minor injuries.

"One person was spoken to at the scene."

Translink have been contacted for comment.