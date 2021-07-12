Horror video shows boy running around on fire at Eleventh Night celebrations

Frames from the video show bystanders shouting 'drop and roll'

The force said it wants to learn more about how the male – understood to be aged 17 – caught alight.

Video footage (which the PSNI is asking Twitter users not to share widely) shows a figure at the base of the bonfire in Silverstream Crescent, Ballysillan.

Moments later, he is alight, and runs burning into the surrounding crowd as bystanders shout “drop and roll”.

Onlookers rush to help him, at which point the video ends.

The PSNI said: “Police received a report at around 00.30am [today] that a male had sustained burn injuries.

“As a result of the incident, he sustained burns to his face and body. He remains in hospital for his injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, so we would appeal to them to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

“We are also aware of social media footage that has been posted online in relation to this incident.

“We would ask that it is not shared, but to contact police with any information they might have.

“We would ask that anyone with any information in relation to the incident, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 76 12/07/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

