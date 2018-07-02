Hosepipe ban may be extended amid hot weather

A ban on hosepipes is likely to be extended to other parts of Ireland over the coming week as demand for water continues to rise.

The ban on hosepipes comes into effect in the Greater Dublin Area from Monday and will run until the end of July.

NI hosepipe ban

Irish Water warned that further water restrictions are likely to affect other parts of the country.

It also said the country is now in a crisis situation as it battles to conserve water during the hot weather.

The ban prohibits people using their garden hose, with a few exceptions.

People are not allowed to use a hosepipe to water their garden, wash their car or private boat, or to fill or maintain a swimming or paddling pool, pond or fountain.

The public, however, are allowed to water their garden plants with a watering can.

Those found in breach of the ban could face a fine of 125 euro.

As the hot spell is expected to continue this week, communities impacted by the water restrictions are most at risk of the hosepipe ban.

Irish Water has also appealed for the public to report leaks on the public water network and to repair private leaks in homes and businesses.

Demand for water has increased by up to 20% in some areas of the country.

Night-time restrictions are in place across many parts to help conserve supply.

Similar water bans have also been introduced in Northern Ireland.