Hotel in Republic cancels Harry and Meghan wedding event

It is “sad” and “bizarre” that a hotel in the Republic of Ireland has been forced to cancel a Royal wedding event due to abuse, a Fianna Fáil councillor has said.

The Royal wedding-themed event was planned by the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, a venue in the seaside town of Buncrana just a few miles over the border from Londonderry, for the day of the Royal wedding.

However, the hotel later cancelled after receiving what Donegal-based station Highland Radio described as a “barrage” of online abuse.

The News Letter attempted to contact the hotel yesterday but were informed on repeated occasions that no one was available to comment.

In a statement, reported by the Irish Independent newspaper, a hotel spokesperson said: “The event planned for Saturday, May 19, will no longer be taking place and we would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any offence caused.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Rena Donaghey lives in Buncrana.

She said: “I think it’s very sad. I will be watching the Royal wedding myself and it is going to be shown on RTE.

“I thought we had moved on from this type of thing long ago.

“It is sad that the hotel were forced to make this decision. In 2018 there are still people who think you can’t show the Royal wedding. It is bizarre, that’s what it is.”

Londonderry DUP councillor Graeme Warke said: “This is an event which is going to be shown all around the world. I think that hotel would have done really well if they had been allowed to go ahead with it. Sadly there are people out there who can’t accept any sign of Britishness.”

Meanwhile, Listullycurran Truth Defenders LOL 616 will host a free Royal wedding party on Saturday, at Listullycurran Orange Hall, near Dromore, Co Down.