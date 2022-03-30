‘Hours have passed since this little girl was last seen’ | ‘To date we have received no missing person’s report’

Despite an earlier media appeal, police still have been unable to locate the child.

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “A number of hours have now passed since this little girl was last seen.

“To date we have received no missing person’s report.

Image of child seen wandering on Castlewellan

“We need to establish if this little girl is in the safe care of someone or if she remains unaccounted for.

“Even if the little girl has returned home, our primary concern remains on the welfare of the child and I would strongly encourage any family to contact us.

“If anyone who may have seen the girl who was wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots or has information about who she is or who knows of her current whereabouts to come forward contact police immediately on 101 or 999 quoting 181 30/03/22.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 30th March 2022 Police and Search and Rescue persons conduct a search of Castlewellan, Co. Down, where a young girl was spotted on CCTV walking on her own in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

