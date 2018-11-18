Householder feared being stabbed during burglary

A householder feared being stabbed after male intruders burst into his home shouting and demanding money.

The aggravated burglary happened in Rockview Street - in the Donegall Street area of south Belfast - around 4.45am on Friday November 16.

PSNI

"The sole occupant of the house was asleep in bed when two male intruders came into a second floor bedroom shouting and looking for money," said Detective Sergeant Michael Maguire

“One of the two men is described as being of medium build, in his mid to late 20s and wearing a black tracksuit with white paint smeared on one of the legs. He had his hood up, spoke with a local accent and was carrying a large knife with a 12” blade and black handle.

"The other man is described as skinny and had his hood up and his face covered. He was wearing a tracksuit and a white top and holding a 3’ metal bar. He also spoke with a local accent.

“The two threatened to stab the victim if he moved and made off from the property with a sum of cash and a number of other items including phones and keys. Although he wasn’t physically injured, the man was left very shaken by his ordeal."

Det Serg said police are also investigating reports of another two burglaries in the Donegall road area of south Belfast.

He said the three three incidents were reported to police between 6.15am on Friday and 3pm yesterday, Saturday 17 November.

“We were made aware of a second incident of burglary which took place in the same street between 10pm on Wednesday 14 November and around 1pm on Friday, which was the time it was reported to us," he added. "Entry had been gained to the property and a number of items stolen including a laptop, DVD player and stereo. No-one was in the house at the time.

“Just before 3pm yesterday, a third incident, an aggravated burglary, was reported to police in the Tavanagh Street area. The caller said this had taken place around 4am on Friday morning (16 November).

“The householder, a man in his 60s, was awakened in an upstairs bedroom by a man brandishing a knife. The intruder is described as being in his 20s or 30s, tall and wearing a grey top with a scarf over his face. A second burglar was heard rummaging through the victim’s belongings downstairs. A number of items, including a phone and keys, were taken. The victim was not injured but was shocked by the incident.

“One of our lines of enquiry is that all three incidents are linked.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in these areas in the last few days or anyone who has information about any of the incidents to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 171 of 16/11/18.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."