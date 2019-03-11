Houses and cars ‘set upon’ by teenagers in Carrick

An urgent appeal has been issued to parents after homes and cars came under attack by more than 40 teenagers in Carrick at the weekend.

A wing mirror and offside panel of a car in the Hillview area were damaged during disturbances on Saturday evening.

A section of fence was damaged at the B90 road.

Cllr. Andrew Wilson, a resident of Hillview and member of Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), said: “The usually quiet Hillview area, in Woodburn, was set upon by over 40 young people on Saturday night, many who were drinking and throwing objects at houses.

“The group also decided to smash a bus shelter and destroy a section of fencing in addition to playing chicken with cars on the main B90 road.”

Motorists were also alarmed to see young people running in front of cars at the entrance to Prospect Downs.

Cllr. Wlson continued: “Some of the youths are coming into Carrickfergus from other areas, trashing our local community. It’s not acceptable anywhere.

Cllr. Andrew Wilson.

“The large group of teens eventually dispersed after the PSNI attended the scene.

“As it was unfolding, it left me thinking what was the point of it? Personally speaking, it doesn’t sound like much fun but more along the lines of criminal damage and intimidation with anti-social behaviour added to the mix.

“My message is a simple one to parents and guardians - do you know where your children are and what they are getting up to when they go out at night?”

PSNI Carrickfergus said: “They’re at it again. Rampaging young people with too much drink and too little sense. Causing damage to people’s property, being an absolute nuisance and making complete exhibitions of themselves. Drawing police resources away from those priorities that you, the public, want us to address.

“If you are involved, wise up. If you think your child might be involved, try some parenting please.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anyone cause damage to a car in the Hillview area on Saturday evening, between 8.00 pm and 9.00 pm, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1212. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.