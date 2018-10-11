How safe is it to bathe at a beach near you? Full list revealed

The waters at Northern Irish bathing sites are among the cleanest in Europe, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has said.
It said on Thursday all 26 bathing waters around the Province’s coast met strict European standards, with 16 of the 26 classed as ’excellent’ – a prerequisite for a Blue Flag Award. For full list see online.
A further six met the ‘Good’ standards and the rest met the ‘Sufficient’ standards.
The results are:
EXCELLENT:
Magilligan (Benone)
Magilligan (Downhill)
Castlerock
Portstewart
Portrush Mill – (West)
Portrush Whiterocks
Portballintrae
Ballycastle
Helen’s Bay
Groomsport
Millisle
Kilclief
Ballyhornan
Tyrella
Murlough County Down
Cranfield Bay
GOOD:
Ballygally
Brown’s Bay
Crawfordsburn
Carnlough
Portrush Curran (East)
Cloughey
SUFFICIENT:
Waterfoot
Ballywalter
Newcastle
Ballyholme