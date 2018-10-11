How safe is it to bathe at a beach near you? Full list revealed

The waters at Northern Irish bathing sites are among the cleanest in Europe, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has said.

It said on Thursday all 26 bathing waters around the Province’s coast met strict European standards, with 16 of the 26 classed as ’excellent’ – a prerequisite for a Blue Flag Award. For full list see online.

A further six met the ‘Good’ standards and the rest met the ‘Sufficient’ standards.

The results are:

EXCELLENT:

Magilligan (Benone)

Magilligan (Downhill)

Castlerock

Portstewart

Portrush Mill – (West)

Portrush Whiterocks

Portballintrae

Ballycastle

Helen’s Bay

Groomsport

Millisle

Kilclief

Ballyhornan

Tyrella

Murlough County Down

Cranfield Bay

GOOD:

Ballygally

Brown’s Bay

Crawfordsburn

Carnlough

Portrush Curran (East)

Cloughey

SUFFICIENT:

Waterfoot

Ballywalter

Newcastle

Ballyholme