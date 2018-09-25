How to get you hands on tickets for Tumble Circus Winter Shows in Belfast

Following their run of sold out shows at this years Eastside Arts Festival, Tumble Circus are back again with The Winter Circus Show at Writer’s Square in Belfast from December 14 to January 1.

The Winter Circus Show will be all human, all skill and all thrill event. Expect modern, high skilled acts, including acrobats, aerialists and jugglers in this one hour of hammer smashing Belfast inspired circus.

The shows will be spectacular with an inspiring modern soundtrack, international circus artists and comedy characters that both young and old can enjoy.

SHOW DATES / TIMES

Doors open 15 minutes prior to show time

Friday 14th Dec - 6pm PREVIEW PERFORMANCE

Saturday 15th Dec - 2pm & (5pm) GALA OPENING

Sunday 16th Dec - 2pm & 5pm

Tuesday 18th Dec - 6pm

Wednesday 19th Dec - 6pm

Thursday 20th Dec - 6pm

Friday 21st Dec - 6pm

Saturday 22nd Dec - 2pm & 5pm

Sunday 23rd Dec - 2pm & 5pm

Monday 24th Dec - 2pm

Wednesday 26th Dec - 3pm

Thursday 27th Dec - 3pm & 6pm

Friday 28th Dec - 3pm & 6pm

Saturday 29th Dec - 3pm & 6pm

Sunday 30th Dec - 3pm & 6pm

Monday 31st Dec - 2pm

Tuesday 1st Jan - 2pm

Tickets cost; Family show: £8.50* for Children (12 and under) £12* full price, family of four £35* (Children 2 and under go free)

* Tickets for preview performance: £6

* Excluding booking fee

Group bookings (10 or more) available from bookings@tumblecircus.com

Tickets available from https://www.wegottickets.com/JossersBigTop

More information and tickets available at www.tumblecircus.com