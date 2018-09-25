How to get you hands on tickets for Tumble Circus Winter Shows in Belfast

Following their run of sold out shows at this years Eastside Arts Festival, Tumble Circus are back again with The Winter Circus Show at Writer’s Square in Belfast from December 14 to January 1.
The Winter Circus Show will be all human, all skill and all thrill event. Expect modern, high skilled acts, including acrobats, aerialists and jugglers in this one hour of hammer smashing Belfast inspired circus.
The shows will be spectacular with an inspiring modern soundtrack, international circus artists and comedy characters that both young and old can enjoy.
SHOW DATES / TIMES
Doors open 15 minutes prior to show time
Friday 14th Dec - 6pm PREVIEW PERFORMANCE
Saturday 15th Dec - 2pm & (5pm) GALA OPENING
Sunday 16th Dec - 2pm & 5pm
Tuesday 18th Dec - 6pm
Wednesday 19th Dec - 6pm
Thursday 20th Dec - 6pm
Friday 21st Dec - 6pm
Saturday 22nd Dec - 2pm & 5pm
Sunday 23rd Dec - 2pm & 5pm
Monday 24th Dec - 2pm
Wednesday 26th Dec - 3pm
Thursday 27th Dec - 3pm & 6pm
Friday 28th Dec - 3pm & 6pm
Saturday 29th Dec - 3pm & 6pm
Sunday 30th Dec - 3pm & 6pm
Monday 31st Dec - 2pm
Tuesday 1st Jan - 2pm
Tickets cost; Family show: £8.50* for Children (12 and under) £12* full price, family of four £35* (Children 2 and under go free)
* Tickets for preview performance: £6
* Excluding booking fee
Group bookings (10 or more) available from bookings@tumblecircus.com
Tickets available from https://www.wegottickets.com/JossersBigTop
More information and tickets available at www.tumblecircus.com