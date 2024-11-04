How to Keep pets calm during fireworks: Expert tips for Bonfire Night
Petplan’s veterinary surgeon, Brian Faulkner, offers essential guidance to help pet owners prepare their dogs and cats for the impending celebrations.
According to recent estimates, around 45% of dogs display signs of fireworks anxiety, making it crucial for pet owners to take steps to keep them calm and comfortable. Faulkner's advice offers practical strategies tailored for both dogs and cats.
Tips for Dogs
To help dogs adjust to fireworks, Faulkner recommends desensitisation exercises. This involves playing firework sounds at a low volume and gradually increasing the volume over time. This method can help dogs build a tolerance to the sounds, reducing the likelihood of extreme reactions on the night itself.
Brian Faulkner advises: "A little foresight and preparation can go a long way in helping dogs cope with fireworks. Desensitisation therapy is an effective method, gradually exposing your dog to firework sounds at low volumes over several weeks.
"As your dog adjusts, slowly increase the volume, and associate the noise with a comforting treat or toy to positively reinforce the experience. This process requires patience, but it's an excellent way to build your dog's tolerance and reduce anxiety during firework season.”
Tips for Cats
For cats, the approach is a little different. Faulkner suggests setting up a calm and secure space in the home, equipped with plenty of hiding spots where cats can retreat if they feel scared. Adding background noise can help mask the sound of fireworks, and keeping windows closed will reduce the risk of a startled cat trying to escape.
Brian Faulkner suggests: "Creating a calm environment for your cat during fireworks season is vital. Providing them with a safe, quiet space and ensuring they have access to their usual hiding spots can help reduce their stress."
By following these expert tips, pet owners can help make this firework season a safer and less stressful experience for their cherished pet.