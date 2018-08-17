Human poppy world record bid at Titanic

A Remembrance organisation hoping to break the world record for the biggest ‘human flower’ has launched an urgent appeal for volunteers to help them create a giant poppy.

At least 3,000 people are needed in east Belfast on Saturday for the record attempt being made to mark Armistice centenary year.

Everyone who can make it to Sydenham Road in the Harbour Estate will be issued with either a red or black poncho and directed into position.

Organised by the Row on Row groups, based in east Belfast and the Shankill area, the attempt aims to claim the world record from an organisation based in China.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, any depiction of a flower is suitable for the official record, but traditionally the UK-based attempts have been poppies.

A drone has been commissioned to film the east Belfast poppy taking shape and, numbers permitting, the finished 3,000-strong emblem.

Anyone who wishes to come along is asked to arrive at the Titanic Quarter site close to the SSE arena by 10.30am at the latest.

A spokesman for Row on Row said: “There are numerous car parks in the area, but people should arrive early to park up and walk to the site.

“Only permit holders are allowed to park on the Sydenham Road on Saturday morning. Some people may choose to park in the Ballymacarrett Road area and walk over the railway footbridge. There will be mobile food vans on site along with toilet facilities and first aid personnel.”

Preregistration is not essential and all participants must be over 16.