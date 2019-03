The PSNI are in attendance at Portavogie Harbour after the discovery of “human remains”.

The identity of the person whose remains were found has not yet been established, police say.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at Portavogie Harbour following the discovery of human remains at sea.

Efforts are underway to establish the identity and a cause of death for the deceased.”

The spokesperson added: “There are no further details at present.”