Hundreds attend funerals for Donegal road crash victims

Hundreds of people have attended the first of four back-to-back funerals for a group of men killed in a road crash in Donegal.

Daniel Scott, from Gortahork, John Harley and Shaun Harkin, both from Falcarragh, and Micheal Roarty, from Moneybeg, died in the single-vehicle crash near Magheraroarty, Gortahork.

They were travelling in a Toyota Corolla hatchback when it crashed near a bridge on a minor road.

The four were declared dead at the scene.

Local GAA clubs formed a guard of honour as Mr Harkin's remains were taken up the icy driveway of Christ the King church in Gortahork on Thursday morning.

Sean O Gallchoir, parish priest at Christ the King, performed the opening funeral rites as the coffin was carried into the church in front of a large crowd of mourners.

The funeral of Micheal Roarty at the Sacred Heart Church in Dunlewey

Mount Errigal's snow-clad peak loomed a few miles away and dominated the skyline.

Errigal also formed an imposing backdrop at Dunlewey as Mr Roarty's remains were carried into Sacred Heart Church.

Mourners followed behind, wrapped up against the bitter cold.

Many wore the green and white colours of his Dunlewey Celtic soccer team. Others had the jersey of Mr Roarty's Gweedore GAA club.

Three former team-mates carried trophies, and a green jersey was placed on the coffin at the doorway to the church.

A floral tribute in the hearse spelled out his nickname, Roycee.

His team-mates formed a guard of honour.

Inside the church, Father Brian O Fearraigh led the mourners.

He said Mr Roarty was a "giant of a man", loved by many because he loved many, and there was laughter wherever he went.