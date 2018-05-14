Hundreds gather outside Goodison Park to bid final farewell to Alfie Evans

Several hundred well-wishers lined the street outside Everton FC's stadium to say farewell to 23-month old Alfie Evans.

Members of the public and "Alfie's Army" broke into applause as the funeral cortege passed the Goodison Park ground en route to a private burial of the youngster in Liverpool.

The funeral cortege of Alfie Evans goes past Evertons Goodison Park ground in Liverpool

Last month, doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital stopped providing life-support treatment to Alfie after his parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, lost two rounds of fights in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Evans and Ms James had hoped to take Alfie, who had a degenerative brain disease, to a hospital in Rome.

On Monday, an invitation-only funeral service was held in the city before people gathered to pay their respects publicly in Walton Lane.

As the cortege passed, people placed flowers on the lead two hearses which carried floral tributes to Alfie spelling out the words Warrior, Our Hero, Son, Nephew, Grandson and Blue.

His coffin sported images of toy soldiers and the Everton club motif.