Hundreds of loved-up couples say ‘I do’ in Mid and East Antrim

Hundreds of couples have tied the knot in Mid and East Antrim in the past 12 months – with council playing a very special role in their big day.

Registrars from the borough helped 327 ‘happily ever after’ love stories last year.

A total of 90 marriages and civil partnerships were held in registry offices in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with 237 in alternative venues across the borough. The number recorded has increased on the previous two years.

One couple, who recently exchanged their vows in Carrickfergus, said: “The Town Hall itself has an impressive history and significance to the town, and the room where the wedding took place was really elegant.

“The ceremony itself was perfect. The Registrar, who conducted the wedding, was so warm and welcoming to all of our guests.

“This carried on through to the reception by offering gentle reminders to all of the people who played a role in our wedding day in ensuring they knew when they were needed.”

Easter to October is the busiest period of the year to get married and Fridays and Saturdays are particularly popular days.

The Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “I am delighted to see this figure on the rise in 2018, which is testimony to the brilliant service provided by our staff, and the exceptional care and attention to detail provided to ensure everything is just perfect for couples.

“I’ve no doubt this trend will continue and even more people will invite Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to play a role in their wedding day.

“We have some beautiful venues and backdrops across our borough which can create the perfect setting for a couples’ big day.”

Council advises people to book their ceremony as early as possible to secure the date and time they want. Full details of the format including information about readings, music, etc will be discussed with you when you call at the office to finalise your ceremony details before your chosen date.

For further information, contact the registrar’s office on: Larne 028 2826 2385; Carrickfergus 028 9335 8225; Ballymena 028 2563 3179.