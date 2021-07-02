Peter 'Speedy' Reid who tragically lost his life in an incident involving an oil tanker in Ballyclare on Thursday. (Photo issued on behalf of Mr. Reid's family by the PSNI)

Peter 'Speedy' Reid, 52, died in a collision on Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare.

Mr. Reid was from the Islandmagee area.

"You were my biggest inspiration for me looking up to a man that I wanted to be like," said Mr. Reid's son, Adam.

"I love you so much dad, words don’t describe it - rest easy big man and I’ll see you again."

Friends and relatives also posted tributes to the man some described as a "gem of a guy".

"So sorry to hear this terrible news Adam your dad was a good man and will be missed," said one man.

"So sorry to hear this sad news, your dad was a gem of a guy, deepest sympathies with yous," said a woman.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted by witnesses on 101, quoting reference 974 01/07/21.bb

