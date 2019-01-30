I would give anything to have you back: partner’s sad farewell after sudden death of NI man (23)

The funeral took place this morning of a young Lurgan man who died on Friday after taking ill suddenly.

Reece Milner, who was 23, had recently bought a new home with his partner Riofach and the pair were looking forward to a happy life with their young son Cianan.

He became unwell while driving last week and was rushed to hospital where he later died on Friday.

Riofach told mourners at St Paul’s Church in Lurgan yesterday that Reece was her soulmate, her best friend and her world.

She said: “We had it all, a family, a home of our own, a dog and were making plans for our future together.

“I would give anything to have you back in my arms but I know you were chosen for a reason.

“You have left a massive hole in a lot of people’s hearts with memories that will last forever.”

Priest Father Colm Wright welcomed hundreds of people to the congregation including those who were watching via the church’s webcam from England, USA and South Africa.

He revealed how Reece had ordered a toy for his son Cianan some time ago. As Father Wright attended the family home this morning to bring Reece on his final journey, the toy arrived in the post.

“It was like a wee sign, Cianan, just to show how much he loved you. How very kind-hearted and good he was,” he said.

Father Wright said: “There is something awful about parents and grandparents burying their children. It feels so, so unnatural and there is something so sad about this young woman here on the front seat (Riofach) who met the love of her life in the last year at school.

Reece was the son of Colum and Dolores and brother of Samir and Kellie, and much loved partner of Riofach and son Cianan.

After the funeral Reece a private service was held at Roselawn Crematorium.

The family asked for no flowers but donations in lieu if desired to ICU at Craigavon Area Hospital.