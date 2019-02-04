Ian Ogle: Calls for ‘no retaliation’ at funeral of community worker

Hundreds today attended the funeral of east Belfast community worker Ian Ogle.

The 45-year-old father-of-two was stabbed in the back 11 times and suffered a fractured skull in a frenzied attack at Cluan Place a week ago.

Grieving family and friends packed into the Covenant Love Church, Albertbridge Road this morning, while hundreds more gathered outside to pay their respects.

Addressing mourners, pastor Kevin Sambrook described Ian Ogle as “courageous, fearless and utterly selfless.”

“He valued the lives of those he felt the need to protect more than his own,” he said.

Pastor Sambrook spoke of how he talked with Ian and prayed with him at the corner of Cluan Place just moments before the deadly attack, which he described as “a senseless act of barbarity”.

Funeral of murder victim Ian Ogle at Covenant Love Church on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast

“I found myself kneeling beside him as he lay dying, praying that the Lord would be with him,” he continued, urging people to remember Mr Ogle’s grieving family.

“Ian met his end with unparalleled bravery and died protecting those he believed to be in danger without a second thought for his own safety. Ian willingly gave his life for others that night while others willingly took it from him.

“What I witnessed that night will stay with me for the rest of my life. But my strongest and most abiding memory will be not of Ian’s murderers but rather this brave and selfless man displaying supreme courage and the heart of a lion, meeting lethal danger head on, knowing he never stood a chance, but content to fill an obligation, as he saw it, to protect others. I saw a man that night fall with dignity.”

Pastor Sambrook went on to say how Ian had “moved away from his past” and had increasingly turned to God towards the end of his life.

Funeral of murder victim Ian Ogle at Covenant Love Church on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast

He said that while justice must be done, he appealed for no retaliation for Mr Ogle’s murder.

“There must be no revenge,” he said. “This country is literally littered with the graves of those who sought revenge, and today’s avengers soon become tomorrow’s dead.”

Pastor Sambrook concluded: “Ian’s legacy may be many things, but the greatest is that hope and trust in Jesus Christ.”

Mr Ogle was laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.

Poster ont he street appealing for information into the murder

Ian Ogle

Flowers left at the scene

Ian Ogle funeral