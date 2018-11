DUP MP Ian Paisley has come in for criticism for his remarks upon returning to the House of Commons after his suspension.

In this week’s Ballymena Guardian he said: “I have taken what I still consider to be a severe punishment on the chin and I also think many a smaller man would have crumbled.”

Ian Paisley

TUV leader Jim Allister said his comment was inappropriate and showed “absolutely no remorse”.

Mr Paisley declined to respond.