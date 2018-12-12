Ian Paisley’s Maldives holiday reported to Standards Commissioner

A fresh controversy over an undeclared foreign holiday taken by Ian Paisley and his family is “a stain on North Antrim” and must be thoroughly investigated, Robin Swann has said.

The Ulster Unionist leader was commenting after DUP MP Mr Paisley was alleged to have been gifted a luxury holiday in the Maldives – having advocated on behalf of the Indian Ocean resort’s government.

The claim was made in a BBC NI Spotlight programme broadcast on Tuesday night.

The trip, which Mr Paisley said he partially paid for, was part-funded by a mystery friend who the MP declined to identify. He was adamant that the holiday did not need to be declared in the House of Commons register of members’ interests.

Mr Swann said: “There is an onus on Mr Paisley to cut the bluster and offer openness and transparency to the people of North Antrim. The allegations raised by Spotlight are extremely serious and deserve a credible response from Ian Paisley and the DUP.

“The DUP also need to be open about when they learned of these allegations and what they know. They cannot simply hide behind a statement saying they will investigate. This is yet another stain on North Antrim and the reputation of politics in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann added: “The Commissioner for Standards must launch an investigation urgently. These allegations coming off the back of her ruling on Mr Paisley’s failure to declare a trip to Sri Lanka make it all the more important that she steps in now.”

In a Twitter message following the Spotlight programme, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “It really is time for Ian Paisley to resign. If he doesn’t, then the onus is on Arlene Foster to remove him from the DUP.”

On Wednesday morning a DUP spokesman said: “The party officers will want to consider these very serious matters being mindful of the high standards we require of elected representatives.”

Sinn Féin North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan has written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards asking her to investigate the BBC Spotlight allegations.

“Serious questions are raised by the latest allegations against DUP MP Ian Paisley concerning a lavish holiday to the Maldives, who paid for it and any possible connections to the government of the Maldives,” he said.

“The public is entitled to know who paid for this holiday and why Ian Paisley had not registered the trip with the authorities at Westminster.

“Questions also arise about Ian Paisley’s relationship with the government of the Maldives, which had been criticised by the UN over allegations of human rights abuses.”