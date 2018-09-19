Ian Paisley set to learn by-election fate as petition ends

Ian Paisley will find out tomorrow if he is to be stripped of his Westminster seat.

The DUP man faces the prospect of a by-election if 10% of the North Antrim electorate sign a recall petition to remove him as MP.

Ian Paisley has vowed to fight any potential by-election

The petition – the first of its kind in the UK – is due to close at 5pm today.

The boxes from the three centres in Ballymena, Ballymoney and Ballycastle will then be taken to the Electoral Office’s Belfast headquarters, where counting will begin at midnight.

Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea said the result is expected to be announced between 1am and 2am tomorrow.

She told the News Letter: “After the counted has been completed, I will contact the Speakers Office with the result. The turnout and the result will then be posted on the Electoral Office’s website and on social media.”

Mr Paisley was handed a record 30-day parliamentary ban for failing to declare the lavish family trips paid for by the Sri Lankan government, then lobbying UK ministers to prevent an international inquiry into the country’s human rights violations.

The House of Commons’ Standards Committee found his actions amounted to “serious misconduct”.

His suspension triggered the recall procedure and should 10% of the electorate, or 7,543 people, sign the petition then a by-election will be held.

Mr Paisley – who has also been suspended from the DUP – has vowed to fight any by-election, where he will be defending a majority of more than 20,000.

The traditional DUP heartland of North Antrim has been closely linked to the name Paisley for almost half a century. DUP founder Rev Ian Paisley had maintained an iron grip on the seat for four decades, before handing the reins over to his son in 2010.