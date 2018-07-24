Ian Paisley suspended by DUP: here's the party's statement in full

The DUP has moved to suspend Ian Paisley from the party pending further investigation.

It comes after the North Antrim MP was suspended from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days from September 4. Mr Paisley and his family took lavish holidays from a foreign government for which he then lobbied.

Mr Paisley's absence means the Government has lost one vote ahead what are potentially key Brexit votes later this year.

The length of the suspension represents the biggest punishment given to any MP since at least 1949.

In a statement issued to media this afternoon, the DUP said it takes House of Commons Committee on Standards' report and its contents 'very seriously'.

The Officers of the Democratic Unionist Party have considered the report of the House of Commons Committee on Standards on Ian Paisley MP.

The Party takes this report and the matters contained within it very seriously.

The Party Officers have decided to suspend Mr Ian Paisley MP from membership of the Party pending further investigation into his conduct.

The Party does not intend to make any further comment on these matters during the course of the above outlined process.

