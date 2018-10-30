Ice warning: Drivers urged to take care on roads

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution on the roads this morning due to a risk of ice and frost.

Salting of roads on considered to be at risk was undertaken yesterday evening and overnight, the Department for Infrastructire said.

There has been rainfall in some areas overnight with the potential to cause salt wash-off and further salting is being undertaken this morning where considered necessary.

Bishop Street in Londonderry was not salted between the Diamond and the Court House due to a road closure.

Connor Road, Parkgate was not salted between Tandree Road and Browndod Road also due to a road closure.