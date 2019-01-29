Ice weather warning issued for N.I. - temperatures to plummet to -5°C

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for some parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued shortly before 11:00pm on Monday.

The Met Office alert is valid between 5:00am and 10:30am on Tuesday.

The warning applies to counties Londonderry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Antrim.

“Showery rain and hill snow will start to clear around dawn, allowing temperatures to dip away. Ice will result in some areas,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

Feels like temperatures in places such as Castlederg Co. Tyrone are expected to plummet to as low as -5°C over the next 36 hours according to the Met Office.

What to expect

Probably ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, resulting in longer journey times.

Some injuries or accidents may occur, e.g. due to falls on icy surfaces.

